Tom Brady to leave Bucs training camp for excused absence: will miss at least 2 weeks

Tom Brady has left Buccaneers training camp to attend a personal matter, head coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday morning.

Bowles later added that the quarterback would be away from the team until after August 20th’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

In February, the seven-time Super Bowl champion retired in the off-season but a month later had come back to play for the Bucs. Retirement talk has been speculated about the 45-year-old after he spoke in an interview with Variety saying that he is “very close to the end.”

Tampa Bay players and coaches have also spoken out saying that Brady’s leave from the team was discussed “before training camp.”

Brady’s Excused Absence

It is not like Brady to simply miss training camp reps, however. The team is currently holding joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and newcomers such as Julio Jones and Russell Gage are still integrating themselves into the offense.

The future Hall-of-Famer also missed time last week due to an excused absence as well although the team has not given any specifics on the matter.

The former Patriot is the NFL’s All-Time leader in passing touchdowns, passing touchdowns, and super bowl victories by a player. Since coming to the Bucs, Brady has posted a 24-9 record with a Super Bowl win in 2020.

The Buccaneers open up the 2022 season on the road against the Dallas Cowboy on Sunday Night Football.

