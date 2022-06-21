Quantcast
Golf

Brooks Koepka joining LIV Golf: PGA Tour loses another star

Brooks Koepka LIV Golf
Brooks Koepka prepares to putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has decided to defect from the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf series. 

The 32-year-old will be able to compete in PGA Tour events until he hits his very first shot on the LIV circuit. Then he will be suspended — which has been the fate of countless other notable golfers that have jumped ship.

Koepka, who recently finished 55th in the 2022 US Open, had won the event on back-to-back occasions in 2017 and 2018 along with PGA Championship titles in 2018 and 2019. 

As of now, he remains in the field for the Travelers Championship, beginning June 23, at TPC River Highlands, but he was not at a player meeting Tuesday morning.

The next LIV Golf event begins on June 30 at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, OR.

His decision is a rather drastic turnaround from comments he made two years ago when he broadcasted his distaste for a new golfing organization two years ago when speaking with the Associated Press. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

