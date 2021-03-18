Carlos Carrasco injury: Mets pitcher suffers strained hamstring | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Mets announced on Thursday that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco suffered a strained hamstring during “conditioning after throwing live batting practice.” He will undergo an MRI and be assessed by the training staff in the next few days.

While an official timetable has not been established, a source indicated to amNewYork Metro that early expectations are that the Mets might not have Carrasco back until early-May.

The 33-year-old right-hander was working his way back into the fold after dealing with elbow soreness earlier this month. He all but guaranteed that he would be ready for Opening Day, regardless, saying that the discomfort is something that is normal for him during the spring.

His manager, Luis Rojas, shared in that optimism as they ramped Carrasco up for the regular season.

Acquired from the Cleveland Indians in the Francisco Lindor deal, Carrasco was slated to be the Mets’ No. 2 starter behind Jacob deGrom, stabilizing the top of the rotation that also features Marcus Stroman, David Peterson, and Taijuan Walker. Noah Syndergaard is also expected back come June.

“It’s devastating, man,” Stroman said after his spring-training start on Thursday. “I see how hard Carrasco works. We need him in the rotation to be elite. I want him in the rotation badly. I know how special he is… so I’m hoping that this is a small stepping stone.”

In Carrasco’s absence, Joey Lucchesi could be called upon to be the Mets’ No. 5 starter. The 27-year-old lefty was brought in from the San Diego Padres during the offseason where he’s had a strong showing in spring training. He hasn’t allowed a run in five innings of work to go with seven strikeouts and three walks.