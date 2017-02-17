Carmelo Anthony’s prominence fading as Knicks struggle

Carmelo Anthony was named an All-Star for the 10th time Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith

With a cloud of criticism and trade talk hanging over him, Carmelo Anthony was named to his 10th All-Star Game on Wednesday and dropped 19 points in the first quarter against Thunder.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s still an honor to be named to the All-Star team, to go out there and represent despite everything that’s been going on, that’s surrounding us, that’s surrounding me, that’s surrounding our organization,” said Anthony, who was originally planning a vacation before he received the call from the league office.

But with the Knicks (23-34) ready to build around a new star, Anthony is approaching a new stage of his career.

Anthony’s play has not changed dramatically. He still creates open looks for himself and, for all intents and purposes, the Knicks’ offense still operates through Melo. He’s averaging 23.4 points on 44.3% shooting this season, in line with his career numbers. Still, Anthony undoubtedly is in the latter stages of his illustrious career. At 32, he will be the oldest player in New Orleans for this year’s All-Star Game on Sunday.

With 21-year-old Kristaps Porzingis, a participant in Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge and Saturday’s Skills Challenge, at the center of the Knicks’ future roster moves, Anthony may never again be a team’s go-to option.

The only teams for which Melo reportedly considered waiving his no-trade clause — the Celtics, Clippers and Cavaliers — are equipped with either well-established or emerging superstars. LeBron James leads the way in Cleveland alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin are joined by first-time All-Star DeAndre Jordan on the Clippers, and Isaiah Thomas has developed into one of the league’s most thrilling scorers for Boston.

But even with the prospects of aging and a team that’s transforming around him, Anthony has continued to express his desire to remain in the Big Apple.

“I never thought I would be anywhere else,” Anthony told reporters this week. “… Nothing came to me, nothing came to my table for me to look at. Until that time comes, then they don’t need for me to even talk about the trade clause.”

All-Star Game Roster

West

DeMarcus Cousins (Kings)

Stephen Curry (Warriors)

Anthony Davis (Pelicans)

Kevin Durant (Warriors)

Marc Gasol (Grizzlies)

Draymond Green (Warriors)

James Harden (Rockets)

Gordon Hayward (Jazz)

DeAndre Jordan (Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard (Spurs)

Klay Thompson (Warriors)

Russell Westbrook (Thunder)

East

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

Carmelo Anthony (Knicks)

Jimmy Butler (Bulls)

DeMar DeRozan (Raptors)

Paul George (Pacers)

Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)

LeBron James (Cavaliers)

Kevin Love* (Cavaliers)

Kyle Lowry (Raptors)

Paul Millsap (Hawks)

Isaiah Thomas (Celtics)

Kemba Walker (Hornets)

John Wall (Wizards)

*Injured, will not play

Dunk Contest Participants

Aaron Gordon (Magic)

Derrick Jones Jr. (Suns)

DeAndre Jordan (Clippers)

Glenn Robinson III (Pacers)

3-Point Contest Participants

Eric Gordon (Rockets)

Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)

Kyle Lowry (Raptors)

Wesley Matthews (Mavericks)

C.J. McCollum (Trail Blazers)

Klay Thompson (Warriors)

Kemba Walker (Hornets)

Nick Young (Lakers)

Skills Challenge Participants

Devin Booker (Suns)

DeMarcus Cousins (Kings)

Anthony Davis (Pelicans)

Gordon Hayward (Jazz)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks)

Isaiah Thomas (Celtics)

John Wall (Wizards)

Rising Stars Challenge Roster

U.S. Team

Devin Booker (Suns)

Malcolm Brogdon (Bucks)

Marquese Chriss (Suns)

Brandon Ingram (Lakers)

Frank Kaminsky (Hornets)

Jahlil Okafor (76ers)

D’Angelo Russell (Lakers)

Jonathon Simmons (Spurs)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

Myles Turner (Pacers)

World Team

Alex Abrines (Thunder)

Dante Exum (Jazz)

Willy Hernangomez (Knicks)

Buddy Hield (Pelicans)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)

Trey Lyles (Jazz)

Jamal Murray (Nuggets)

Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks)

Domantas Sabonis (Thunder)

Dario Saric (76ers)