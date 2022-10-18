Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Yankees

Third inning collision between Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera causes scare for Yankees

By
comments
Posted on
Yankees
New York Yankees Oswaldo Cabrera collides with Aaron Hicks (31) while chasing a pop fly by Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan during the third inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Things had been going so well for the Yankees and then a seemingly innocent-looking play turned into a scary moment on the field between two teammates. The incident occurred as the Yanks and Cleveland Guardians battled in a deciding Game 5 taking place at Yankee Stadium. 

Steven Kwan hit a routine popup to left field in the third inning that drew Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera in to try and make the catch. Hicks appeared to see Donaldson charging in but failed to see the rookie Cabrera and the two collided allowing the ball to drop and Kwan to reach base. 

Hicks was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left knee injury and the Yankees said that he would undergo an MRI. 

After Donaldson picked up the ball and threw it in, Hicks laid on the field in pain with Cabrera quickly noticing and checking on him. Team trainers came rushing out to check on the injured outfielder. Hicks did eventually get to his feet, but after showing clear signs of discomfort he came out of the game and Marwin Gonzalez came in to take over left field. 

Hicks appeared to be hobbling as he walked off the field with team trainers. 

“Not much — it’s his lower leg,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the TBS broadcast when he was asked about the injury. “He’s having a hard time moving around out there, not sure what the diagnosis is yet.”

For more Yankees coverage, visit amNY Sports

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC