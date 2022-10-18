Things had been going so well for the Yankees and then a seemingly innocent-looking play turned into a scary moment on the field between two teammates. The incident occurred as the Yanks and Cleveland Guardians battled in a deciding Game 5 taking place at Yankee Stadium.

Steven Kwan hit a routine popup to left field in the third inning that drew Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera in to try and make the catch. Hicks appeared to see Donaldson charging in but failed to see the rookie Cabrera and the two collided allowing the ball to drop and Kwan to reach base.

Oh no Aaron Hicks… pic.twitter.com/ayCdCkFnaE — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) October 18, 2022

Hicks was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left knee injury and the Yankees said that he would undergo an MRI.

After Donaldson picked up the ball and threw it in, Hicks laid on the field in pain with Cabrera quickly noticing and checking on him. Team trainers came rushing out to check on the injured outfielder. Hicks did eventually get to his feet, but after showing clear signs of discomfort he came out of the game and Marwin Gonzalez came in to take over left field.

Hicks appeared to be hobbling as he walked off the field with team trainers.

“Not much — it’s his lower leg,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the TBS broadcast when he was asked about the injury. “He’s having a hard time moving around out there, not sure what the diagnosis is yet.”