Corey Davis expects Sam Darnold to be Jets' starting QB in 2021 | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Corey Davis might know something most of the NFL world does not, as he was introduced to the media on Tuesday after signing on with the New York Jets.

The former Tennessee Titans playmaker revealed that he signed with Gang Green with the understanding that Sam Darnold would be the team’s starting quarterback next season.

“Yeah, that’s my understanding. Correct,” Davis said.

Davis also added that he was given Darnold’s phone number and would be reaching out to him soon.

Darnold’s future with the Jets — and the team’s current situation at quarterback — remains one of the biggest question marks of this offseason.

The franchise itself has been non-commital, at best, when assessing Darnold.

New head coach Robert Saleh has sung the youngster’s praises in the process, which could either tip his hand at retaining Darnold or it’s an attempt to build up his trade value.

Initial and continuing expectations tab the 23-year-old USC product will be shown the door, most likely through a trade. That would allow the Jets to either pick a new franchise quarterback hopeful in BYU’s Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft or try to piece together a blockbuster deal for the likes of Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, 25, reportedly has the Jets near the top of his list of potential trade destinations. However, recent potential legal troubles that include more than a dozen women alleging sexual assault or inappropriate behavior could change things.

Davis is slated to be the Jets’ top receiver after reeling in 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns last year with Tennessee.