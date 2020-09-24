Jets simplifying approach ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Things can’t go much worse for the Jets at this point.

They’re 0-2 after two games in which they never really looked like contending.

The offense has offered nothing for Sam Darnold while the defense has continuously been run over and run through. This is a team that already looks like it’s mailed in the season under head coach Adam Gase.

For Gase’s job security and these players’ futures, however, they have to find a way to turn it around in some way against an Indianapolis Colts team that rebounded nicely from an upset Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars by taking down the Minnesota Vikings in emphatic fashion last week.

To get the Jets back on track, Gase is attempting to get back to basics.

“There’s a lot of people that put a lot of work into this, not only coaches but players as well,” Gase said on Wednesday. “When you go through Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, you’re preparing, you’re sacrificing everything, you’re putting your life on hold to make sure you do everything you can to get ready for a game. And then basically we’re not even in the game and that’s frustrating.”

“But guess what? When you start over, when you get back to Wednesday, you’ve got to find a way to go out to practice. You’ve got to start over, you’ve got to look to go 1-0 for that week, and you’ve got to find a way to improve and then fix the mistakes. That’s the thing I always look at, let’s correct the mistakes we made from the week before.”

It may be posturing, but attempting to wipe the slate clean after an abysmal two weeks might be the only way to go for the Jets.

“That’s the process of an NFL season,” Gase added. “It’s about really finding ways to improve each week whether it’s in practice or a game. And that’s something that we’re always going to be looking to do, and that’s what we’re going to do today. We’re going to try and improve.”

Kick-off from Indianapolis is at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS).