Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz sits out of 2022 OTA’s: Looking for New Deal

Dallas Cowboys tight end, Dalton Schultz, is tired of seeing some of the other tight end’s in football getting new deals.

According to reports, the 25 year old tight end informed the team he will be sitting out for the rest of OTA’s citing frustration within the contract talks.

Dalton Schultz signed his franchise tender earlier this offseason which locks him in to a $10.931 million salary for 2022 if no new deal is agreed to by July 15th.

Last season, Schultz caught 78 passes, for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns, while helping Dallas to win the NFC East.

Schultz caught a team high seven passes for 89 yards in the team’s 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs in January.

Dalton Schultz is not Alone

Schultz was not the first tight end to get the franchise tag placed on him this off-season, but it also not the first to get a new deal following that.

Cleveland Browns tight end, David Njoku, recently signed a four year $57 million deal that made him the fourth highest paid tight end in football.

Miami Dolphins tight end, Mike Gesicki was also placed under the tag but is currently with his team at OTA’s while the team and his agent work on a deal.

For tight end’s, the tag pays them over $10 million for a single year with their team, however it does not offer financial stability, with anyone on the tag eligible to be a free agent for next season.

Njoku’s deal could also be the barometer for players like Schultz and Gesicki who have the production to warrant a larger investment from both of their clubs.

Schultz’s announcement is the latest of a crazy NFL offseason that has seen quarterbacks and wide receivers traded from their original teams.

While Dalton Schultz has been in contact with Dallas throughout this process, it is yet another interesting turn in what has been a roller-coaster off-season for the Cowboys.

One of the first moves the team made this off-season was trading their #1 wideout, Amari Cooper and letting slot receiver, Cedrik Wilson leave in free agency.

With the amount of pass catchers dwindling in Dallas, Dalton Schultz is figured to be a higher priority in the passing game this season.

IF, he and the Cowboys can come up with a new deal.

It is fair to note that while Schultz has decided to sit out for the rest of OTA’s, the Cowboys are only in their voluntary stage of the workouts so Schultz is not in line to lose out on any of his current deal for staying out of practice.

For more NFL coverage, visit AMNY.com