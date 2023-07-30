Dalvin Cook – Jets free agent update: “No expectation” on potential deal

FILE – Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)

FLORHAM PARK — For those that thought that Dalvin Cook would not leave the halls of 1 Jets Drive without a contract agreement, it may be time to temper those expectations.

Cook visited the Jets during Sunday’s practice while also taking a physical but it doesn’t look like there’s a new deal on the horizon between the two sides.

“That’s pretty much it. Call it a ‘meet and greet.’ I don’t know about recruiting, but more just getting a feel. Try to make the best decision for you and your family,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said following practice. “I have no expectation.”

A deal has not been agreed upon as of this moment. Despite the frustration that may come from the lack of a deal, the Jets seem to be pleased with the type of player they had in the building on Sunday.

“He’s a very good young man. We didn’t interact too much, but it seems a lot is going on. It was good to say hello,” Saleh explained. “I’m sure he has a lot of questions he wants to ask. Hopefully, we get a chance to sit down and answer any he may have.”

It’s currently unclear if Cook’s visit has concluded, or if the four-time Pro Bowl running back is expected to stay with the team over the remainder of the day. It does also add doubt to the Jets’ chances of bringing him in for the 2023 season though. Cook and his representation have all said that they won’t rush to sign a deal and want fair compensation from whichever team offers it to him.

One of those teams in consideration is the Miami Dolphins. Their involvement in discussions leaves plenty of fans in Florham Park to be concerned that Cook may be waiting for a strong offer to bring back to the Dolphins and end up signing with them anyway: something All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill did to the Jets just last season.

Even with those concerns among the fans, that hasn’t deterred the coaching staff or front office in 1 Jets Drive to pursue the former Viking.

“It shouldn’t. We’re focused on us, and how can we make ourselves better. If you check the box of making yourself better…then you make the right decision. But to make decisions to spite another team, you’re just asking for it,” Saleh stated.

As training camp goes on, the larger Cook’s services could become as injuries for every team begins to pile up. While the Jets remain steadfast in their interest, it’ll all come down to money for the running back. And that isn’t necessarily a good thing if he ends up leaving the team’s facility without a deal.

