Escobar out of Mets’ lineup for 2nd straight day

For the second consecutive day, third baseman Eduardo Escobar is not in the Mets starting lineup, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The Mets are set to begin a four game series against the Miami Marlins tonight.

Last night, after the Mets’ 5-4 series win over the Milwaukee Brewers manager Buck Showalter the reason for Escobar’s absence was a “non-workplace event.”

According to reports, the former Brewer and Diamondback had went to the hospital and appeared disoriented to teammates. His vision was getting checked.

The switch hitter has been hitting .236 on the season with five home-runs and 25 RBI. He had been hitting at a .260 clip in the month of June.

The Mets front office has not commented on the status of Escobar to this point Friday.

