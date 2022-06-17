Quantcast
Mets

Escobar out of Mets’ lineup for 2nd straight day

Escobar is out of Mets lineup for second straight day
New York Mets’ Eduardo Escobar reacts after hitting a two-RBI triple during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, June 6, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

For the second consecutive day, third baseman Eduardo Escobar is not in the Mets starting lineup, the team announced Friday afternoon. 

The Mets are set to begin a four game series against the Miami Marlins tonight.

Last night, after the Mets’ 5-4 series win over the Milwaukee Brewers manager Buck Showalter the reason for Escobar’s absence was a “non-workplace event.” 

According to reports, the former Brewer and Diamondback had went to the hospital and appeared disoriented to teammates. His vision was getting checked.

The switch hitter has been hitting .236 on the season with five home-runs and 25 RBI. He had been hitting at a .260 clip in the month of June. 

The Mets front office has not commented on the status of Escobar to this point Friday.  

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick has over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Islanders, NY Jets, NY Mets and Philadelphia Eagles. A 2x Associated Press Award Winning Reporter, Nick’s previous stops were at ESPN, CBS Sports and 88.7 WRHU.

