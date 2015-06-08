Fan giveaways at Citi Field this week, plus 66% off select Mets tickets

Two-thirds savings on certain tickets plus three giveaways help characterize the Mets’ homestand at Citi Field this week. Also, the …

Two-thirds savings on certain tickets plus three giveaways help characterize the Mets’ homestand at Citi Field this week. Also, the defending World Series champion San Francisco Giants (32-26) come to town for three games, followed by a weekend series against NL East rival Atlanta (27-29).

Not too shabby for the Mets (31-27), who are in first place in the National League East.

With the Mets’ pitching staff recording 66 strikeouts on their just-completed road trip (led by Jacob deGrom’s 18), fans can save 66 percent on tickets in select seating areas at Citi Field for this eight-game homestand. It begins Tuesday and runs through next Tuesday. See mets.com for specific seating areas.

The Mets host the Braves for three games this coming weekend, with each game including a promotional giveaway.

Friday’s 7:10 p.m. start comes with a Juan Lagares-themed T-shirt as part of the team’s Free Shirt Friday program this season. All fans in attendance will receive a shirt.

Saturday, the first 15,000 fans at Citi Field for the 4:10 p.m. start will receive a David Wright replica jersey, sponsored by the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Sunday’s game, a 1:10 p.m. start, is Cap Day for the first 15,000 fans, sponsored by Nathan’s. After the game, children 12 and under can run around the bases at Citi Field and be part of the Mr. Met Dash.