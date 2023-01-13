3 Jets named to All-Pro teams: Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams picked for top team

The New York Jets 2022-23 season may have ended disappointingly, but the future is clearly bright in Florham park.

New York had DL, Quinnen Williams, and CB, Sauce Gardner named first-team All-Pros while linebacker CJ Moseley was named to the second team.

Williams enjoyed a career season with 12 sacks. His fourth season is highlighted by being the first Jet defensive lineman picked to the first-team all-pro list since Jonathan Abram in 2001. Williams also set NFL career bests in pressures (31), QB hits (28), and tackles for loss (12) en route to his first Pro Bowl nod. His QB hits finished tied for fourth-most in the league and tied for the team record set by Muhammed Wilkerson in 2015.

Gardner on the other hand is the first rookie corner to be selected to the first-team all-pro list since Ronnie Lott in 1981. The fourth overall selection led the league with 20 pass defenses, the first rookie with that number of PDs since Marcus Peters in 2015. Gardner added 2 interceptions, 3 TFLs, and 75 tackles.

“Thank you, God. None of this would be possible without you and the great group of guys on our defense; especially the D-LINE” Gardner posted on Twitter after the announcement.

For Moseley, this is his fifth second-team all-pro selection. The 30-year-old linebacker notched 158 tackles this season and five tackles for loss.

With Williams, Gardner and Moseley selected, this is the first time multiple Jets have been named to the all-pro team since C Nick Mangold and CB Darrelle Revis in 2009 and 2010.

The Jets finished 7-10 this season but their defense took major strides in their development. As a group, the Jets finished fourth in the league in total defense, and third against the pass.