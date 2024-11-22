Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New York Giants co-owner John Mara fulfilled quarterback Daniel Jones’ wish and released the six-year veteran after being benched and demoted to fourth-stringer earlier this week.

The decision officially brings Jones’ Giants career to an end — one that never lived up to the lofty expectations that were unfairly placed upon his shoulders due to former GM Dave Gettleman’s negligence of picking him sixth overall at the 2019 draft.

“Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him,” Mara said in a statement released Friday morning. “We mutually agreed that would be the best for him and the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are disappointed in how things have worked out.

“We hold Daniel in high regard and have great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Jones’ Giants experienced far more lows than highs, though the zenith came in the 2022 season when Jones led the Giants to their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI, defeating the Vikings 31-24 in the Wild Card round.

In that win, Jones threw for 301 yards, two touchdowns, and ran for 78 yards — the highlight of what was believed to be a breakout season in which he completed 67% of his passes for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 708 yards and seven touchdowns.

It earned the Duke product a four-year, $160 million extension with a team opt-out built in following the 2024 season — a deal that ultimately led to star running back Saquon Barkley jettisoning to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

The opt-out turned out to be an important caveat in the contract, as Jones was only able to make it through a year and a half of the pact. After missing nearly all of the 2023 regular season due to injury, Jones went 2-8 as the Giants’ starter in 2024. He threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 10 games.

Following a disastrous performance in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen decided to bench Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito.

Drew Lock remained the primary backup while Tim Boyle was signed as the third-string quarterback. Jones did light work during Thursday’s practice, including serving as the scout team’s safety.

Later that afternoon, Jones read a statement that all but confirmed the end of his Giants career, but at the time, said he was “still processing” the idea of asking for his release before the end of the season.

Jones is expected to clear waivers and become a free agent.

