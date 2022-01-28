Giants hiring Brian Daboll as next head coach

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brian Daboll will be the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report that the Giants were “working to hire” the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, which was later confirmed by multiple reports. The decision will reunite Daboll with the Giants’ new general manager Joe Schoen, who previously worked as the Bills’ assistant GM under Brandon Beane.

Daboll has proven that he can build a high-powered offense, doing so in Buffalo where he helped mold Josh Allen into one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Under Daboll, Allen headlined an offense that won a second-straight AFC East divisional title before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in an epic Divisional Round matchup last week. The Bills finished third in the NFL with 28.4 points a game and fifth with 381.9 yards a game.

Allen finished sixth in the league with a franchise-record 409 completions, seventh with 36 touchdown passes, and eighth with 4,407 yards. Such results provide an obvious intrigue that Daboll could help bring along Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who received a vote of confidence from Schoen despite uncertainties regarding his viability as the franchise’s quarterback of the future.

“I’ve looked at Daniel and once the new staff gets in here, we’re going to get together, dive into the film as a group, see what Daniel does best, and allow him to put his best foot forward,” Schoen said Wednesday. “We’ll build an offense around Daniel to accentuate what he does best.”

Daboll looks to have won the job from two other head-coaching finalists in former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier — who also has head-coaching experience with the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-2013.

Reports suggested that Flores had the Giants at the top of his list of potential landing spots after he was surprisingly dismissed from Miami at the end of the regular season.