New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: 3 top player props for Divisional Round

Giants vs Eagles is always an exciting divisional clash. Sprinkle in some postseason magic and this has all the makings of a wild rollercoaster. Regardless of quarterback, coach, coordinator, or any other variable, when these two teams get together, there are usually fireworks.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be pinning their hopes on Jalen Hurts, whose sensational growth has pushed an explosive offense into a very strong postseason position. Meanwhile, the Giants will want to keep building momentum after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET INSURANCE! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

BET INSURANCE CLAIM OFFER

Top Player Props for Giants vs Eagles

Miles Sanders – Under 67.5 rushing yards -120

This isn’t exactly a knock on Sanders, because he’s been electric this season and will likely play a big role in this game. But it’s hard to find Boston Scott props since he’s a rotational running back and if we are banking on another episode of the former LA Tech running back ripping the Giants to shreds, then this is a nice pivot.

The Eagles were lethal running the ball against the Giants in their opening clash this year, with the three-headed monster also including QB Jalen Hurts. Sanders put up 144 yards in that game but has not crossed the 65-yard mark since. In fact, he’s gone under that total 10 times this season.

Given that Hurts sees a significant amount of action running the ball, I don’t think Sanders is going to be given enough carries (maybe 12-13) to get that kind of yardage when the Eagles know they can confuse the Giants and pick up even more yards by using Sanders as a decoy on RPO’s for Hurts, or even as a way to bring Boston Scott into the matchup.

You can actually find this right now on PointsBet at 70.5, so we love the under on that

WHERE TO BET?: FanDuel for -110

Jalen Hurts – Anytime TD Scorer

Jalen Hurts has been nothing short of dominant in QB sneak situations this year. Watching some costly failed attempts last weekend just put into context how scarily reliable the Eagles have become when it’s 4th & 1. Hurts has a career-high rushing 13 touchdowns on the season and according to the Athletic, five of those scores have come from QB sneak attempts.

At -120 (or less), it feels pretty likely that Hurts will find his way into the endzone this weekend.

WHERE TO BET?: BetMGM at -105

Richie James OVER 44.5 receiving yards

Jonathan Gannon’s soft-zone approach has been under fire for quite some time and of course, it has the backbone of a Minnesota defense that was obliterated by Daniel Jones last week. The talent levels in the two units are extremely different, but that doesn’t mean fans shouldn’t be wary.

Richie James only had 4 receptions for 31 yards in that win, but he’s gone over 50 yards in 3 of his last 5 games. If the Eagles do come out swinging and Jones has to throw from behind, then this should be a pretty attainable number in this weekend’s Giants vs Eagles showdown.

WHERE TO BET?: DraftKings at -115

Best Giants vs Eagles betting promos

Check out these promos for this weekend’s Giants vs Eagles NFL divisional round showdown!

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: OH, MD, AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET INSURANCE CLAIM NOW

For more NFL bets, like this Giants and Eagles props article, visit amNY Sports