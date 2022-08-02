Former Met Noah Syndergaard traded to rival Phillies

Former Mets ace Noah Syndergaard will be returning to the NL East, as the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired the 29-year-old from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade just before the deadline.

The Angels will get back outfielder Mickey Moniak and fielding prospect Jadiel Sanchez in the deal, according to The Athletic‘s Jayson Stark.

Syndergaard played 6 years in the majors for the Mets, before signing a 1-year contract worth $21 million in the offseason to join Los Angeles.

Through 15 starts and 80 innings pitched this year, Syndergaard has recorded a 3.83 ERA, while surrendering 9 home runs and striking out 64 batters.

During his time in Queens, Syndergaard boasts a combined 3.32 ERA over 120 starts, when he allowed 64 long balls from opposing players, and struck out 777 batters.

The Angels sit near the bottom of the league this season with a 43–59 record, putting them 23 games out of first place in the AL West behind the Houston Astros, which made them look to punt their current valuable players in exchange for future assets.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are 55–47 on the season, and they’re still hoping to make a playoff push in the 2nd half of the season.

At 6’6″ and boasting the “Thor” nickname, Syndergaard is not as dominating as he once was — but still adds a strong arm to the rotation in Philadelphia, which is led by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.