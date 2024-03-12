Giants 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Big Blue takes playmaker, QB in first 2 rounds after losing Saquon, acquiring Burns

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The first few days of free agency have been a whirlwind for the New York Giants, as Joe Schoen answered the losses of Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney with the blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers star pass-rusher Brian Burns along with the signings of two offensive linemen to help bolster a sieve-like unit from last year.

While Schoen will still be plenty busy on the open market, the NFL Draft next month in Detroit provides immense opportunities for the Giants to expedite their re-tooling as they look to build long-term sustainability.

After their recent moves, their draft strategy might have changed, somewhat. We broke out our crystal ball to see how that might play out come April’s selection process.

Giants 2024 7-round Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 6: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Once in a position to draft a quarterback, the Giants watch as the top three quarterbacks of the draft go with the top three picks. In this scenario, the Chicago Bears and USC’s Caleb Williams are a foregone conclusion after moving on from Justin Fields. The Washington Commanders take UNC’s Drake Maye with the No.2 pick as they are not sold on Sam Howell, and the New England Patriots poach reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU. Daniels had long been viewed as a potential pick at No. 6 for Schoen, but no need to reach for Daniel Jones’ successor unless the team is 100% sold on JJ McCarthy.

This would present a prime opportunity to take a top-tier offensive lineman, but we have the Los Angeles Chargers taking top offensive tackle Joe Alt out of Notre Dame with the No. 5 pick as they are desperate to protect franchise QB, Justin Herbert. Olu Fashanu (Penn State) and Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State) are options to bolster the offensive line, but the Giants have already committed considerable funds for Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Elumunor in free agency. Andrew Thomas is cemented at left tackle and John Michael Schmitz should be the center in 2024. Do they have confidence in Evan Neal to turn the ship around with a potential move to left guard? If not, they could go O-Line here.

However, after losing Barkley to the Eagles, the Giants have a responsibility to give Jones as many legitimate offensive weapons as possible. They’ve lacked a true No. 1 receiver for years and Nabers can be just that in a unit that would be teeming with promise as it also features Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson

Round 2, Pick 47 (From Seattle): Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Drafting Penix at 47 isn’t as much of a stretch, especially considering he’s been tabbed by many to be a second-round option this year. The Washington quarterback threw for 4,903 yards in 2023 while completing 65.4% of his passes with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He helped lead the Huskies to the National Championship Game before falling to Michigan.

He’s an aggressive passer with a big arm with the kind of athleticism that head coach Brian Daboll could maximize as he helped do with Josh Allen during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

Going with Penix now allows him to come into the Giants’ ranks and back up Daniel Jones in 2024. If Jones struggles, the door will be open for him to make his debut this year or he will take over as the No. 1 man under center next year should Schoen decide to decline Jones’ team option.

Round 3, Pick 70: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Expect the Giants to address the loss of Xavier McKinney, who bolted for the Green Bay Packers in free agency, on the open market. But Bishop has the potential to be either a starting safety or a high-level backup at the NFL level. This is a versatile talent who can hold his own at all three levels and possesses a promising football IQ. While he’s a plus tackler, speed is one of his largest question marks.

Regardless, he posted 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 11 games at Utah last season. He was a 2023 Jim Thrope Award semifinalist and a three-time All-Pac-12 team member.

Round 4, Pick 106: Javion Cohen, OG, Miami (FL)

At 6-foot-4, 324 pounds, Cohen is a big body with long arms that provided a sturdy presence on Miami’s offensive line last year after spending three seasons at Alabama. He’s powerful with his upper body but his feet need some work. Regardless, he has shown levels of success in both the pass and run-blocking game.

Drafting him provides another depth option alongside Joshua Ezeudu for the Giants’ offensive line should Neal’s struggles persist from a nightmarish 2023 campaign.

Round 5, Pick 140: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

The Giants have voided the contract of Adoree Jackson and Darnay Holmes is a free agent, meaning Schoen will have to get some more talent into the secondary room. Deonte Banks is expected to take a step forward in his sophomore season in 2024 and Cor’Dale Flott should be the team’s primary cornerback, but another outside option is necessary.

Jones was a five-year starter with Boston College, most recently garnering First-Team All-ACC honors with five interceptions and eight passes defended in 2023.

At 6-foot-2, he is a long cornerback who has displayed plus instincts at the collegiate level. Concerns include speed and short-game agility.

Round 6, Pick 182: Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue

The 5-foot-11, 209-pound running back garnered an athleticism score of 86 at the 2024 NFL Combine, which ranked fourth amongst all participating rushers at the event.

He mixes power with agility but has shown a hesitancy to run inside the tackles. He makes up for that with dual-threat capabilities as a competent receiver, which could see him garner some consideration in a Giants backfield that will need depth behind Devin Singletary. Matt Breida is a free agent and Eric Gray — a fifth-round pick last year — should get an extended look for reps alongside Gary Brightwell.

