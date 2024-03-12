Giants sign ex-Eagles, Patriots safety Jalen Mills

Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates his interception with cornerback Jalen Mills (2) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Giants are bringing on defensive back Jalen Mills on a one-year deal, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

In need of bolstering their secondary, Mills provides a veteran option for a New York team that lost their top safety, Xavier McKinney, who signed a four-year, $68 million deal with the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Mills spent his first five NFL seasons in Philadelphia, moving between safety and cornerback throughout his tenure. He was a member of the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl team, recording five passes defended and 13 total tackles during the playoffs that season.

He recorded five interceptions across his five seasons in Philadelphia before joining the Patriots in 2021, where he posted two picks in his three-year stay.

Last season in New England, he allowed 17 receptions on 29 targets while compiling 30 solo tackles, which garnered a mediocre grade of 59.1 from Pro Football Focus.

With the Giants, he’ll work alongside Jason Pinnock, who emerged as a viable free safety amidst a disappointing 2023 season.

For more on Jalen Mills and the Giants, visit AMNY.com