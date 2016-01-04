Giants coaching candidates to replace Tom Coughlin

Big names, current staff, college coaches — they could all be in the running.

Giants offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, center, has been credited with helping improve quarterback Eli Manning’s completion percentage. Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton

Now that Tom Coughlin has stepped down as head coach of the Giants, the team’s front office must focus on finding his replacement. Here are a few names Big Blue may look at, depending on what route the team pursues:

Current staff

Both Ben McAdoo (offensive coordinator) and Steve Spagnuolo (defensive coordinator) could be in the mix. Spagnuolo, 56, has head-coaching experience with the Rams (10-38 over three seasons), but his defense performed poorly this season. McAdoo, 38, could be a fit if the Giants’ brass places a premium on continuity.

Coordinators, other coaches

The most likely pool of candidates is composed of men who weren’t head coaches last season.

Josh McDaniels (Patriots O-coordinator), Bronx native Doug Marrone (Jaguars assistant head coach) and Hue Jackson (Bengals O-coordinator) each have been head coaches in the past.

Adam Gase (Bears O-coordinator), Teryl Austin (Lions D-coordinator), Sean McDermott (Panthers D-coordinator) are expected to be hot commodities among the group of potential first-time head coaches.

College coaches

Head coaches Brian Kelly (Notre Dame) and Kevin Sumlin (Texas A&M) could be in the mix. However, neither has coached at the NFL level in any capacity.

Stanford head coach David Shaw, on the other hand, has nine years of positional coaching experience in the pros. However, reports indicate he is likely to stay put.

Alabama coach Nick Saban, who helmed the Dolphins for two seasons, likely would command too much money and power if he were to return to the NFL.

Big names

This is the least likely path for the Giants, but don’t rule it out completely.

It’s possible Saints head coach Sean Payton will become available, but New Orleans likely would seek compensation. Former Eagles coach Chip Kelly is available, but it would be a shock if the Giants hired him.

Jon Gruden and Bill Cowher have won Super Bowls, but they may be too cozy working on the broadcast side of the game.