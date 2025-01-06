Giants will bring back both Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen for 2025 season

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara announced on Monday that both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will return to their respective roles for the 2025 season.

“Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement,” Mara said. “Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, [co-owner Steve Tisch] and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team.

“We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire.”

It is a swift, decisive decision coming from Giants brass after the franchise trudged through arguably the worst season in its 100-year existence.

A 20-13 loss on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up a 3-14 season — the most losses in a single season in franchise history while the three wins are tied for the fewest in a year containing at least 16 games.

Woven within the disastrous campaign was a 10-game losing streak, just a single win at home, and an 0-6 record against NFC East opponents. It was the first time ever that the Giants failed to win a game against a division rival.

Big Blue’s big stinker was headlined by the quarterbacking drama that ultimately saw Daniel Jones cut following a Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The former No. 6 overall pick out of Duke did not see the end of the second year of his four-year, $160 million deal — a contract Schoen and Daboll rewarded to Jones rather than paying franchise running back Saquon Barkley.

While Jones went 3-13 over the two years of that exorbitant contract, Barkley signed with the Eagles for the 2024 season and became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.

His replacements in New York, Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy, did little to provide the game-breaking prowess Barkley once possessed at MetLife Stadium. The Giants offense ranked second-to-last in the NFL in points scored and third-worst in total yards gained. Their passing offense, which finished the season in a carousel with Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock, ranked dead-last in passing touchdowns.

Daboll and Schoen have been confirmed as the key decision makers for the Giants’ upcoming draft, featuring the No. 3 overall pick. The draft presents the opportunity to take one of the top quarterbacks available, either Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward, or Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

