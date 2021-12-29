Giants HC Joe Judge: Expect both Mike Glennon, Jake Fromm to play Week 17 vs. Bears

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Giants currently don’t have a viable quarterback to provide relief for the season-ending neck injury that sidelined Daniel Jones. Maybe that’s why head coach Joe Judge hasn’t settled on just one passer.

Judge explained on Wednesday that he expects both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm to get reps under center for the Giants’ Week 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday (h/t Jordan Raanan).

Both quarterbacks have struggled mightily since Jones went down with a neck injury that ended his season in Week 12.

Glennon — a career backup — completed just 50.96% of his passes for 477 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions over his three starts following Jones’ exit.

He was benched for the final offensive series of the Giants’ 21-6 loss against the Dallas Cowboys in which he threw for just 99 yards with three interceptions.

While Fromm — signed from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad earlier this month — didn’t fare much better.

Combining the final drive of the Cowboys game and his first career start last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Georgia product has completed just 12-of-29 passes (41.4%) for 107 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

He was held to just 25 yards on 6-of-17 passing over the first two-plus quarters against the Eagles, prompting Judge to turn back to Glennon.

Judge’s comments indicate that whoever gets the start on Sunday in Chicago will have a short leash, though it’s abundantly clear that neither passer will be in the team’s plans after this season.