Giants to hire Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator

The New York Giants will hire Mike Kafka as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Brian Daboll, according to multiple reports.

Kafka previously served as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator under head coach Andy Reid.

The 34-year-old had a brief playing career in the NFL, appearing in four games for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2011 season before making the transition to coaching.

He joined the Chiefs in 2018 where he worked closely with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City has had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL over the last four seasons — each of which featured the Chiefs making it to the AFC Championship Game including a Super Bowl LIV title.

Kafka will likely work closely with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in hopes of getting him on track to be the franchise’s No. 1 man under center for the future. New general manager Joe Schoen and Daboll have each given Jones a vote of confidence that he’ll be the team’s starter next year despite there being plenty of uncertainty about his long-term fit with the franchise.

It remains to be seen if Kafka will be the one calling the plays or if it will be Daboll. During his introductory press conference last week, he said those roles were to be determined depending on who the team hired at the offensive coordinator position.

Regardless of roles, the two will be tasked with turning around a Giants offense that was one of the worst in football this year — especially after Jones went down with a season-ending neck injury in Week 12. The Giants lost each of their last six games while averaging just 9.3 points per outing during that span. Each of those six losses was by double-digits with the last three games featuring an offense that was held to under 200 yards each time.