Giants announce 1st injury report ahead of Sunday night showdown vs. Cowboys

New York Giants’ David Sills V (13) celebrates with Wan’Dale Robinson (17) after Robinson scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

It’s that time of year again! The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are just days away from kicking their seasons off but before they do, they have to get through a week full of practice.

Not every team gets through these practices unscathed. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs saw tight end Travis Kelce hyper-extend his knee Tuesday and now he’s questionable for opening night in 24 hours.

Luckily for the Giants, there are no lasting injuries that are deemed serious going into the Week 1 contest against their arch-rival. The team unveiled their first injury report Wednesday afternoon with all players participating in some parts.

The full list can be found here:

RB Gary Brightwell – Knee – Limited Participation

ILB Cam Brown – Ankle – Limited Participation

TE Lawrence Cager – Ankle – Limited Participation

DL D.J. Davidson – Knee – Limited Participation

CB Cor’Dale Flott – Hamstring – Limited Participation

S Gervarrius Owens – Hamstring – Limited Participation

WR Wan’Dale Robinson – Knee – Limited Participation

Of the players on this list, only Robinson is considered a potential starter for the team at any point. Flott, Brightwell, Cager, and Owens are all considered strong depth players with the potential to help on special teams.

New York has not announced if any would miss Sunday’s game.

While the Giants have plenty of role players on the injury report, the Cowboys are dealing with some injuries of their own: more importantly, to key players on the starting unit.

CB Jourdan Lewis – Foot – Full Participation

G/T Tyler Smith – Hamstring – Did Not Participate

DE Sam Williams – Foot – Did Not Participate

S Donovan Wilson – Calf – Did Not Participate

Wilson and Smith are all players who have roles on the starting unit for Dallas this season. If neither can go, it’s a significant edge to the Giants on Sunday night. Sam Williams and Jourdan Lewis may be role players, but their potential absence will be missed as well.

New York and Dallas kick off their season on Sunday Night at MetLife Stadium. Both teams are expected to practice at least for two more days before the final injury report is announced.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com