Giants playoffs: Brian Daboll discusses prep for Divisional Round showdown vs. Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — When the Giants and Philadelphia Eagles line up against one another it will be the third time in roughly the last month and a half that the NFC East rivals have faced one another. This time, however, it will be a much different circumstance than the last time around.

When the rivals met the last time, the Giants were resting a majority of their starters as they prepared for their first playoff appearance in 11 years. The Week 18 matchup was competitive, but is there much for the Giants to draw up this Sunday?

“Yeah, absolutely,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “Look we put together a plan we thought was going to work, like we do every week. When you have two games to look at you really study those games. But you’re studying every game they played. You got to have your best this week.”

It’s no secret just how good the Eagles are and how well they’ve played against the Giants recently. Philadelphia has taken the last three meetings against New York in the regular season, including a lopsided win in early December at MetLife Stadium.

Daboll didn’t anticipate there being any extra motivation over the lopsided game and continued to emphasize the need for the preparation to be at its best.

“Every game is different in this league,” Daboll said. “Every time you play a team, whether it’s the second time or third time, it’s all different. What matters most is our process leading up to it and then how we play.”

Part of that prep will include planning how to contain Jalen Hurts, one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. Hurts is dealing with pain in his shoulder, but he will be a full participant in practice this week and the Giants are preparing for anything when it comes to the Eagles QB.

Hurts threw for over 200 yards in both games against the Giants this year and rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting of the year.

“I think you gotta prepare for everything,” Daboll said. “Dynamic player, I’ve said this before, can throw it, can pass it. You know up there for MVP and got a big challenge ahead.”

Everyone to participate in practice

The Giants had a few bumps and bruises during their Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings. That won’t keep anyone out of practice this, with Jason Pinnock and Azeez Ojulari both doing alright.

New York did a walkthrough on Tuesday as they began to prepare for Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup. Daboll said that Ojulari would be limited in practice, but he had good news on Pinnock.

“I think Pinaka has turned a corner pretty quick here,” Daboll said.

Pinnock had been carted off and taken to a local hospital, but he was back in the locker room by the end of the game. Ojulari was forced to come out of the win due to a quad injury.

