Giants QB Daniel Jones could miss time with strained hamstring | amNewYork

Following an MRI on Monday, it was revealed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a strained hamstring during the team’s 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The injury could see him miss time, but more will be discovered as the week progresses. His status for the Giants’ Week 13 clash against the Seattle Seahawks is currently unknown.

Jones’ injury could be key in dictating the future of the Giants’ postseason hopes, which is remarkably in great shape despite their 4-7 record. Their win on Sunday against the Bengals was their third-straight and catapulted them into first place in the NFC East.

The second-year quarterback out of Duke has played a key role in the sudden turnaround by not turning the ball over — something he struggled mightily with over the first 20 games of his pro career.

If he is unable to go Sunday and beyond, the Giants could turn to veteran Colt McCoy as their backup option. The 34-year-old stepped in against the Bengals after Jones was forced to leave the game in the third quarter. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 31 yards in the relief effort.

Jones does have the reputation of being a tough quarterback who can play through injury, though. As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted, the 23-year-old had surgery on a broken clavicle while playing collegiately at Duke, was practicing nine days later and played three weeks after the injury.