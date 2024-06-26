Long-time Rangers exec, architect Glen Sather retires

Free-agent center Mark Messier (C) poses with New York Rangers’ head coach Ron Low (L) and general manager Glen Sather (R), at a press conference in New York July 13 held to announce that he had signed to play for the Rangers hockey team. Messier, who played for the Rangers from 1991 through 1997, spent last season with the Vancouver Canucks. A veteran of 21 National Hockey League seasons, Messier has appeared in 1,479 career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and Vancouver. PM/CM/HB

Former New York Rangers general manager and president of hockey operations, Glen Sather announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from his current role as senior advisor to the owner and alternate governor.

Sather spent 24 years with the organization, joining in 2000 as president and general manager. He served 14 years as GM and 19 years as president. During his time as GM, his 556 wins and 1,114 games in charge set franchise records.

“From the time he joined the Rangers organization 24 years ago, Glen Sather has been the consummate professional,” Rangers owner James Dolan said. “I am thankful for the friendship that Glen and I have had over these many years and for the success he helped bring the Rangers franchise during his tenure. Glen, Ann, and his family will always be a part of the Rangers and Madison Square Garden family, and I wish them all the best in the years ahead.”

Already considered one of the greatest hockey minds of his generation, leading the Edmonton Oilers to five Stanley Cups in a seven-year stretch from 1984-1990 and getting inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997, Sather helped engineer one of the Rangers’ most successful eras in franchise history.

In 12 years from 2005-06 to 2016-17, the Rangers were one of just four teams in the NHL to reach the playoffs 11 times. From 2012-2017, New York played the most playoff games than any other team in the league which included a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014

Following the 2018-19 season, Sather transitioned into a role as senior advisor to the owner and alternate governor, where he remained for five seasons. The Blueshirts reached the Eastern Conference Final twice during that stretch and featured a Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24.

“Having the opportunity to be associated with the National Hockey League, and specifically the New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers, has been one of the great privileges of my life,” Sather said. “I want to thank Jim Dolan for giving me the chance to work for the Rangers 24 years ago and for his consistent guidance and friendship. I want to thank everyone in the Rangers organization for their dedication and pursuit of excellence throughout the years, as well as the family atmosphere they helped create. I would also like to thank the great Rangers fans for their passion and loyalty. This experience is something I will always treasure.”

