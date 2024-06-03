Quantcast
Sports

Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Luis Gil sweep May AL awards

By Posted on
Aaron Judge Yankees
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, left, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 1, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Yankees swept the American League’s awards in May as Aaron Judge was named player of the month and starting pitcher Luis Gil was named pitcher and rookie of the month, Major League Baseball announced on Monday. 

Judge slugged 14 home runs in May while slashing .361/.479/.918 (1.397 OPS) with 27 RBI in what was one of the most dialed-in months of his career. The last nine games of the month helped clinch the AL honors as he launched seven home runs with 13 RBI.

His 21 home runs currently lead the league this season. 

Luis Gil Yankees
Luis Gil (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

On the hill, Gil continues to stake his claim as an elite pitcher in the majors — a concept that has come out of nowhere after he missed much of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He won all six of his starts while posting a minuscule 0.70 ERA (three earned runs in 38.2 innings pitched) with 44 strikeouts. 

His ERA in May was the third-lowest in a single month in Yankees franchise history, trailing only Hiroki Kuroda (0.55 in July of 2013) and David Cone (0.69 in July of 1998).

The 26-year-old went at least six innings in each of his six starts last month including an eight-inning gem on May 29 against the Los Angeles Angels in which he allowed just one run on two hits with nine strikeouts.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

