2024 World Series: How to watch Yankees vs. Dodgers, probable starting pitchers, odds, more

Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates with the ALCS MVP trophy after the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Yankees are back in the World Series for the first time in 15 years with an opportunity to end one of their longest championship droughts in franchise history.

After disposing of a pair of American League Central opponents, the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians, in the ALDS and ALCS, the Bronx Bombers’ toughest test yet awaits in the Fall Classic in the form of the MLB-best Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here is how you can catch all the action beginning with Game 1 on Friday from Dodger Stadium.

2024 World Series schedule, how to watch

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX)

Friday, Oct. 25 @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET (FOX) Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26 @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 26 @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FOX) Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 @ Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, Oct. 28 @ Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FOX) Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 @ Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Tuesday, Oct. 29 @ Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FOX) Game 5*: Wednesday, Oct. 30 @ Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Wednesday, Oct. 30 @ Yankees, 8:08 p.m. (FOX) Game 6*: Friday, Nov. 1 @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Nov. 1 @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FOX) Game 7*: Saturday, Nov. 2 @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FOX)

* If necessary

Fresh off a 98-win season anchored by a loaded lineup with three former MVPs — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and this year’s runaway favorite, Shohei Ohtani — and a shutdown bullpen, the Dodgers are favored to win their second World Series title in four years.

The Yankees boast plenty of firepower of their own, specifically with the three-headed monster of Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge — the latter still attempting to shrug off the building reputation of coming up small in the postseason.

2024 World Series odds

Dodgers to win: -125

-125 Yankees to win: +105

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

New York will make this a series if they can jump on Los Angeles’ starting pitching, which is the only aspect that the Yankees have a considerable advantage in. The Dodgers currently have only three healthy starting pitchers that they can rely on: Jack Flaherty, who will start Game 1, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Walker Buehler.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will likely resort to bullpen games twice during the series, should it go seven games. This enigmatic formula can collapse if one leg of the five-to-seven-man combination comes up lame, as it did in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Mets.

Meanwhile, the Yankees have four starters at their disposal in Gerrit Cole (Game 1 starter), Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil. They even have added insurance with Nestor Cortes making his way back from injury, but he will likely be used as a multi-inning or high-leverage southpaw option out of the bullpen, considering he would not be able to jump right back into a starter’s usual workload.

2024 World Series pitching probables

Game 1: Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Jack Flaherty (LAD)

Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Jack Flaherty (LAD) Game 2: Carlos Rodon (NYY) vs. Dodgers bullpen

Carlos Rodon (NYY) vs. Dodgers bullpen Game 3: Clarke Schmidt (NYY) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

Clarke Schmidt (NYY) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) Game 4: Luis Gil (NYY) vs. Walker Buehler (LAD)

Luis Gil (NYY) vs. Walker Buehler (LAD) Game 5: Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Jack Flaherty (LAD)

Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Jack Flaherty (LAD) Game 6: Carlos Rodon (NYY) vs. Dodgers bullpen

Carlos Rodon (NYY) vs. Dodgers bullpen Game 7: Clarke Schmidt (NYY) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

For more on the Yankees and the 2024 World Series, visit AMNY.com