Islanders

Islanders’ Adam Pelech; Rangers’ Chris Kreider, Adam Fox headed to 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Adam Pelech Chris Kreider Adam Fox NHL All Star Game
Chris Kreider (center) and Adam Fox (right) are headed to the NHL All-Star Game.
POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Pelech is the Islanders’ lone representative while Adam Fox and Chris Kreider will stand in for the Rangers at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, the league announced on Thursday night.

Fox will be making his second career All-Star appearance as he enjoys another strong season on the heels of his Norris Trophy victory, which is awarded to the NHL’s best defenseman annually. Continuing to cement his reputation as one of the top two-way defensemen in the league, the 23-year-old has five goals and 31 assists (36 points) in 37 games this season. 

Kreider, who is seven years the senior of Fox, will see his second-ever All-Star Game after potting 21 goals and 32 points in 27 games.

Adam Pelech Islanders
Adam Pelech/Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

For the Islanders, Pelech garnered his first-career All-Star selection for his stay-at-home defensive style that has slowly accrued top marks from those around the league. The 27-year-old has five assists and a plus-4 rating in 25 games this season as the Islanders’ top defenseman. 

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, home of the Golden Knights. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

