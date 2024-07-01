Islanders trade rumors: 4 top-six options to pursue this summer

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Another July 1 has arrived and with it, the uncertainty that the New York Islanders will do anything at the start of the NHL’s free agency period.

During his end-of-season availability in May, team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello teased some changes to a roster that has undergone very little change over the last half-decade. But given the Islanders’ lack of cap space and Lamoriello’s history in acquiring upgrades for his club, it is all the more likely that New York will be going the route of “hockey trades,” rather than signing big-time free agents.

As has been the case for years, the Islanders need a top-six winger and there are options to pursue on the trade market. Here are a few as things heat up around the NHL:

Nikolaj Ehlers (and Rutger McGroarty), Winnipeg Jets, LW: Per multiple reports, the Islanders have checked in on both Ehlers and McGroarty in June. Ehlers has one year and $6 million left on his deal before he hits free agency. Last season he posted 25 goals with 61 points — the most in a season since he potted 64 points in 2016-17.

He is a steady goal scorer with 25-plus goals in five of the seven seasons in which he has played in at least 60 games.

McGroarty potentially becomes a remarkable consolation prize. Winnipeg’s disgruntled top prospect is forcing his way out of town, citing a desire to play in the NHL as soon as possible. He posted 16 goals and 36 assists (52 points) in 36 games last season at the University of Michigan.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets, RW: The Laine experiment in Columbus has failed and the 26-year-old wants out. He has been unable to capture the magic from his first two seasons in the league with Winnipeg after being taken No. 2 overall in 2016 (he scored 80 goals in 155 games).

He has not been able to stay on the ice in Columbus, scoring 26, 22, and six goals across three seasons and 129 games, but that still is an 82-game pace of nearly 35 goals.

There are immense questions about his ability to play a two-way game, but there is no denying his scoring abilities — especially if he is put on a line with say, Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks, C: I know what you’re thinking: Zegras is a center, where does he fit in the equation?

He has experience playing on the wing and is versatile enough to carve out a top-six spot with ease despite a difficult 2023-24 that was derailed by injuries.

Contract talks went nowhere last season with the Ducks, who are rebuilding, and trade rumors continue to persist. The Ducks have shown interest in Islanders winger Oliver Wahlstrom, who also will look for a fresh start this summer, meaning GM Pat Verbeek could at least be inclined to listen to packages that include — but certainly are not headlined — by Wahlstrom.

Pavel Buchnevich, LW, St. Louis Blues: The 29-year-old has been a revelation since leaving the Rangers. A player who never scored more than 21 goals in his first five NHL seasons has scored 30, 26, and 27 in his three seasons with St. Louis.

Due $5.8 million next season, Buchnevich is a free agent in 2025 and there were whispers that he was being shopped at the trade deadline. But the Blues reportedly want to work out a long-term extension with him, and rightfully so, making this a significantly longer shot than some of these other potential deals (which in their own rights could be considered long shots, too).

