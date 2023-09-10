Jasson Dominguez injury: Yankees’ top prospect needs Tommy John surgery, will miss rest of 2023

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez watches his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Following a thrilling 4-3 13-inning victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in which his team avoided a no-hitter in the bottom of the 11th, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that outfielder and one of the organization’s top prospects, Jasson Dominguez, suffered a torn UCL and will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

“It’s tough news to have,” Boone said. “He started having soreness… in Houston but didn’t think much of it. He got treatment on Wednesday but it still wasn’t anything that was impacting him… But today during [batting practice], he couldn’t pop the ball or hit anything hard.”

He will need to undergo Tommy John surgery, but his standing as a position player limits the timeline for a return compared to a pitcher, which would normally require at least a year-long absence. However, Boone still slated that Dominguez could miss as long as nine or 10 months.

The Yankees’ No. 2 ranked prospect made his MLB debut on Sept. 1 and immediately provided a jolt to the Yankees’ lineup, becoming the youngest player in major-league history (20) to hit four home runs in his first seven games.

He was initially slated to bat third in the Yankees’ lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Brewers but was a late scratch because of what the team initially described as elbow inflammation.

In just eight MLB games before suffering the injury, the switch-hitter was batting .258 with four home runs and seven RBI.

For more on Jasson Dominguez and the Yankees, visit AMNY.com