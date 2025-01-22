Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker (3) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Back with the New York Mets after signing a one-year deal, Jesse Winker is open to playing first base in 2025 should the situation arise.

“I’m definitely comfortable,” Winker said during his Zoom availability on Wednesday. “Whatever’s asked of me, I’ll be ready and I’ll put my best foot forward, and give it everything I have.”

At this point in the offseason, the Mets’ plans at first base are still up in the air. Long-time first baseman Pete Alonso is still out in free agency and a reunion is anything but certain. If the slugger walks in free agency, the logical contingency play is to move Mark Vientos to first from third base.

That would open up a competition for a starting spot at the hot corner between Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna, and Ronny Mauricio. However, prospects are prospective, and hinging World Series aspirations at such an important position to younger, unproven players could be dangerous if none of the three youngsters can run away with the job.

If the organization feels better with Vientos playing a bulk of time at third, Winker potentially enters the conversation to contribute to the first-base equation, though there have not been any conversations this offseason about making such a move, yet. Instead, the 31-year-old expects to continue as a desginated-hitter and backup outfielder, at least for now.

Winker has never played a major-league game at first base, though he picked it up during a minor-league rehab assignment during the 2023 season when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers. He also briefly spoke about it with Mets brass after he was acquired from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline last year, taking a few grounders at the position during pregame workouts.

“I definitely got more comfortable at first base two years ago,” Winker said. “Up until then, I hadn’t really played it. It was definitely a position that I definitely felt, like, ‘Man, maybe should have been playing this a long time ago,’ to at least have it as a tool in the bag… The more positions you play, the more valuable you are to teams. I had a lot of fun learning about the position. It gave me a new perspective about baseball and it gave me a big-time appreciation of infielders.”

Playing under president of baseball operations David Stearns, who preaches defensive versatility, it seems like a given that Winker will spend some time at first base during spring training — especially if the team’s first-base picture does not change.

Regardless, bringing back Winker fulfills at least one non-pitcher’s desire to remain a member with the Mets for a little while longer. The left-handed on-base specialist played a significant role during the Mets’ run to the NLCS, slashing .318/.531/.636 with one home run, four RBI, and seven walks in the postseason.

“After the [last year] ended, I made it pretty clear that I wanted to stay… The overall experience was incredible. How they treated my family was amazing and then everything baseball-wise was probably the most fun I’ve had. Being a part of something bigger than yourself is just really why you play this game. The whole experience was incredible and it’s kind of addicting. You want it to happen again and again, so from the onset of the offseason, I was wanting to come back.”

