Jets notes: Joe Douglas picking up Quinnen Williams’ 5th-year option, trade rumors, Zach Wilson support

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is on hand in Indianapolis at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine while head coach Robert Saleh mans the fort at team facilities. On Wednesday, he broke down some of his team’s strategies moving forward.

Jets picking up Quinnen Williams’ option

To the surprise of no one, Douglas announced that the Jets will be picking up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Quinnen Williams’ rookie contract.

Entering his fourth season, Williams continues to develop into a foundational piece of the Jets’ defense. Over the last two seasons, he’s posted 13.5 sacks with 108 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

“I don’t think that’s huge news but we are going to pick up that option moving forward. We’re excited to have Quinnen,” Douglas said. “This is going to be Year 2 in a defense that really accentuates his strengths and positives. We’re looking forward to him to come back and dominate this offseason and have a great year.”

Joe Douglas monitoring the trade market

Plenty of focus will be on the Jets getting better through the draft considering they hold the No. 4 and No. 10 picks of the selection process this spring.

Douglas, however, is ready to scour the trade market for certified, established talent to bolster the Jets’ ranks. Considering the lengthy list of needs Gang Green needs to address, it’s only right.

“There is a bit more certainty when you’re talking about the pro player market versus the draft market,” Douglas said. “That’s why you see volatility in the draft. If the right opportunity presents itself, we’re ready to strike.”

Amongst the Jets’ largest needs is playmaking support for second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who battled an up-and-down rookie season with a revolving door of offensive weapons.

The Jets will surely look to get better there, but they’ll also want to address a defense that was one of the worst in the NFL last season.

“There’s a lot of ways we can help our young quarterback. I think you saw it this year,” Douglas said. “When a young quarterback is playing with a 14-point lead versus trying to come back from a 14-point deficit — if we can put pieces around him to make sure he has a lead rather than playing from behind, young quarterbacks will be in better positions to succeed.

“One avenue is playmakers. It’s the weapons, it’s the wide receivers, it’s the tight ends. There’s also other ways of helping, which is a good solid defense to help him get the ball back as often as you can.”