Jets 2021 season preview, roster, depth chart

There’s no denying that the New York Jets are moving in the right direction.
The offseason was a momentous won, dismissing Adam Gase and bringing on a well-respected figure as head coach in Robert Saleh in an attempt to change the culture of a franchise that reeks of dysfunction.
From spring and into the summer, the Jets got better in key offensive positions.
Zach Wilson was selected No. 2 overall out of BYU and has been saddled with the expectation of being the Jets’ long-awaited franchise quarterback.
The team’s wide-receiving corps improved with the acquisitions of Corey Davis and Keelan Cole slotting in ahead of the promising big-playmaker in Denzel Mims.
They attempted to improve their offensive line, but they appear to be minimal as this is still a unit expected to perform in the bottom tier of the league.
But there are still overarching questions that plague this team, which is why you won’t see many projecting the Jets to have a winning record.
Wilson’s assimilation to life in the NFL is still unknown. Yes, he had a strong showing in the preseason but has yet to face off against a No. 1 defense of any team.
If he performs as he did during the exhibition slate, the Jets suddenly are more of a player in the AFC East.
The problem is their defense is still projected to be one of the worst units in the league — specifically behind a secondary that could quickly expose itself as a liability. The last thing this Jets team will want to do is get into offensive shootouts with the opposition, and that’s what the defense could very well be asking an inexperienced unit to do.
OFFENSE
QB
- Zach Wilson
- Mike White
RB
- Tevin Coleman
- Ty Johnson
- Michael Carter
- La’Mical Perine, Josh Adams
FB
- Trevon Wesco
WR1
- Corey Davis
- Denzel Mims
WR2
- Keelan Cole
- Jeff Smith
WR3
- Elijah Moore
- Braxton Berrios
TE
- Tyler Kroft
- Ryan Griffin
- Daniel Brown
- Trevon Wesco
LT
- Mekhi Becton
- Chuma Edoga
LG
- Alijah Vera-Tucker
- Dan Feeney
C
- Connor McGovern
- Dan Feeney
RG
- Greg Van Roten
- Dan Feeney
RT
- George Fant, Morgan Moses
DEFENSE
DE
- John Franklin-Myers
- Shaq Lawson
DT
- Quinnen Williams
- Sheldon Rankins
- Jonathan Marshall
DT
- Folorunso Fatukasi
- Nathan Shepherd
DE
- Bryce Huff
- Tim Ward
ILB
- C.J. Mosley
- Blake Cashman
OLB
- Hamsah Nasirildeen
- Quincy Williams
Weak Side LB
- Jamien Sherwood
- Blake Cashman
CB1
- Bryce Hall
- Justin Hardee
CB2
- Isaiah Dunn, Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock
Nickel CB
- Javelin Guidry
- Michael Carter II
FS
- Marcus Maye
- Sharrod Neasman
SS
- Lamarcus Joyner
- Sheldrick Redwine