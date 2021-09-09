Jets 2021 season preview, roster, depth chart

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

There’s no denying that the New York Jets are moving in the right direction.

The offseason was a momentous won, dismissing Adam Gase and bringing on a well-respected figure as head coach in Robert Saleh in an attempt to change the culture of a franchise that reeks of dysfunction.

From spring and into the summer, the Jets got better in key offensive positions.

Zach Wilson was selected No. 2 overall out of BYU and has been saddled with the expectation of being the Jets’ long-awaited franchise quarterback.

The team’s wide-receiving corps improved with the acquisitions of Corey Davis and Keelan Cole slotting in ahead of the promising big-playmaker in Denzel Mims.

They attempted to improve their offensive line, but they appear to be minimal as this is still a unit expected to perform in the bottom tier of the league.

But there are still overarching questions that plague this team, which is why you won’t see many projecting the Jets to have a winning record.

Wilson’s assimilation to life in the NFL is still unknown. Yes, he had a strong showing in the preseason but has yet to face off against a No. 1 defense of any team.

If he performs as he did during the exhibition slate, the Jets suddenly are more of a player in the AFC East.

The problem is their defense is still projected to be one of the worst units in the league — specifically behind a secondary that could quickly expose itself as a liability. The last thing this Jets team will want to do is get into offensive shootouts with the opposition, and that’s what the defense could very well be asking an inexperienced unit to do.

OFFENSE

QB

Zach Wilson Mike White

RB

Tevin Coleman Ty Johnson Michael Carter La’Mical Perine, Josh Adams

FB

Trevon Wesco

WR1

Corey Davis Denzel Mims

WR2

Keelan Cole Jeff Smith

WR3

Elijah Moore Braxton Berrios

TE

Tyler Kroft Ryan Griffin Daniel Brown Trevon Wesco

LT

Mekhi Becton Chuma Edoga

LG

Alijah Vera-Tucker Dan Feeney

C

Connor McGovern Dan Feeney

RG

Greg Van Roten Dan Feeney

RT

George Fant, Morgan Moses

DEFENSE

DE

John Franklin-Myers Shaq Lawson

DT

Quinnen Williams Sheldon Rankins Jonathan Marshall

DT

Folorunso Fatukasi Nathan Shepherd

DE

Bryce Huff Tim Ward

ILB

C.J. Mosley Blake Cashman

OLB

Hamsah Nasirildeen Quincy Williams

Weak Side LB

Jamien Sherwood Blake Cashman

CB1

Bryce Hall Justin Hardee

CB2

Isaiah Dunn, Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock

Nickel CB

Javelin Guidry Michael Carter II

FS

Marcus Maye Sharrod Neasman

SS