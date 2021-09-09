Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Jets

Jets 2021 season preview, roster, depth chart

By
0
comments
Posted on
Zach Wilson Jets
The Jets' hopes hinge on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no denying that the New York Jets are moving in the right direction.

The offseason was a momentous won, dismissing Adam Gase and bringing on a well-respected figure as head coach in Robert Saleh in an attempt to change the culture of a franchise that reeks of dysfunction.

From spring and into the summer, the Jets got better in key offensive positions. 

Zach Wilson was selected No. 2 overall out of BYU and has been saddled with the expectation of being the Jets’ long-awaited franchise quarterback.

The team’s wide-receiving corps improved with the acquisitions of Corey Davis and Keelan Cole slotting in ahead of the promising big-playmaker in Denzel Mims. 

They attempted to improve their offensive line, but they appear to be minimal as this is still a unit expected to perform in the bottom tier of the league.

But there are still overarching questions that plague this team, which is why you won’t see many projecting the Jets to have a winning record.

Wilson’s assimilation to life in the NFL is still unknown. Yes, he had a strong showing in the preseason but has yet to face off against a No. 1 defense of any team. 

If he performs as he did during the exhibition slate, the Jets suddenly are more of a player in the AFC East.

The problem is their defense is still projected to be one of the worst units in the league — specifically behind a secondary that could quickly expose itself as a liability. The last thing this Jets team will want to do is get into offensive shootouts with the opposition, and that’s what the defense could very well be asking an inexperienced unit to do.

OFFENSE

QB

  1. Zach Wilson
  2. Mike White

RB

  1. Tevin Coleman
  2. Ty Johnson
  3. Michael Carter
  4. La’Mical Perine, Josh Adams

FB

  1. Trevon Wesco

WR1

  1. Corey Davis
  2. Denzel Mims

WR2

  1. Keelan Cole
  2. Jeff Smith

WR3

  1. Elijah Moore
  2. Braxton Berrios

TE

  1. Tyler Kroft
  2. Ryan Griffin
  3. Daniel Brown
  4. Trevon Wesco

LT

  1. Mekhi Becton
  2. Chuma Edoga

LG

  1. Alijah Vera-Tucker
  2. Dan Feeney

C

  1. Connor McGovern
  2. Dan Feeney

RG

  1. Greg Van Roten
  2. Dan Feeney

RT

  1. George Fant, Morgan Moses

DEFENSE

DE

  1. John Franklin-Myers
  2. Shaq Lawson

DT

  1. Quinnen Williams
  2. Sheldon Rankins
  3. Jonathan Marshall

DT

  1. Folorunso Fatukasi
  2. Nathan Shepherd

DE

  1. Bryce Huff
  2. Tim Ward

ILB

  1. C.J. Mosley
  2. Blake Cashman

OLB

  1. Hamsah Nasirildeen
  2. Quincy Williams

Weak Side LB

  1. Jamien Sherwood
  2. Blake Cashman

CB1

  1. Bryce Hall
  2. Justin Hardee

CB2

  1. Isaiah Dunn, Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock

Nickel CB

  1. Javelin Guidry
  2. Michael Carter II

FS

  1. Marcus Maye
  2. Sharrod Neasman

SS

  1. Lamarcus Joyner
  2. Sheldrick Redwine

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC