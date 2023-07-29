Quantcast
Sports

Jets former linebacker Kwon Alexander signs free agent deal with Steelers

Linebacker Kwon Alexander will join the Jets.
AP Photo/Gary McCullough

He may not have been a top linebacker on the New York Jets, but Kwon Alexander’s latest free agent decision means the team won’t be reuniting with him in 2023. 

Alexander signed a free-agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday evening as reported first by Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Full contract details have not been made public at this time. 

In his lone season with the Jets, Alexander tallied 69 tackles, half a sack, and a forced fumble. He helped stabilize a Jets linebacking core that had ended with a top-five ranking across the NFL. Pro Football Focus graded out his last season to be an above-average 63. An eight-year pro, Alexander has played several different linebacking roles for the Jets, Buccaneers, and Saints. 

Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander (9) celebrates with defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (97) after a defensive play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
New York was prepared for Alexander’s departure this offseason though. The team brought back Quincy Williams on a three-year extension and is very high on Jamien Sherwood, a fifth-round selection in his third NFL season. Sherwood has taken first-team reps during training camp this year in Alexander’s old spot and is considered “one of the smartest players in the room” by his peers. 

Of course, if Sherwood is unable to take the reigns at his position, New York would not be able to bring back a familiar face into their defensive scheme. 

For the veteran linebacker, he joins a Steelers defense that has already added Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts in free agency as they overhauled their linebacking core. 

