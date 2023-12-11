Jets offense proves it can work in 2023…with competent QB play

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jason Brownlee (16) carries the ball during the first half against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD — Turns out, the New York Jets offense can work as a functional group with the personnel they have.

So long as competent quarterback play follows.

New York’s impressive 30-6 win over the Houston Texans saw the Jets’ offense rack up their highest point total of the season, and look like the kind of offense that many had hoped to see throughout the 2023 season. No, it wasn’t with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, or with a consistent group of offensive linemen, but it was more than enough to give the Jets a big victory over a team competing for a playoff berth.

“We were able to convert some third downs in the second half that allowed for drives to extend,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. “I thought (Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel) Hackett was aggressive. I thought there was a really good game plan. It was one of those games where all of these beautifully designed plays were not going to be left in the bag. Just let it out. Let the bag loose and see what happens.”

Saleh was right. New York went 6-15 on third-down conversions – most coming in the second half. After a first half that saw less than 163 yards of total offense between the Jets and Texans, New York dominated in the final two quarters. For an offense that had just 10 touchdowns scored in the last 50 quarters, the second half was a welcome sign to see in the rain at MetLife Stadium.

Perhaps no change in the offense was as big though as the quarterback for Gang Green. Zach Wilson’s career game of 301 yards and two touchdown passes was a welcome sight to see for Jets fans clamoring for competent quarterback play all season.

On Sunday, the quarterback played above average to his potential, and the Jets were able to thrive.

“I thought everyone did a great job of coming together,” Wilson explained. “I thought everyone battled. We played for each other. The love and respect we have in that locker room for one another is unmatched. We all got each other’s back. Just proud of the guys for showing up and being ready to go today.”

After weeks of discussing whether the Jets’ 31st-ranked offense was a product of poor play calls or a rash of injuries along the offensive line, it’s clear that the former was the truest.

Good quarterback play can overcome poor offensive line play. Sunday was a clear example. New York’s offensive line allowed 15 pressures, five sacks, and two QB hits on the day. When pressured, Wilson was an efficient 8-11 for 81 yards.

Hackett’s system works even with shoddy offensive line play. It’s up to the quarterback to make the most of it and overcome those concerns.

If Aaron Rodgers were the quarterback, it’s almost a clear bet that the Jets would’ve been able to handle those injury concerns on the line. Without him though, young and inexperienced signal-callers have crumbled at times under the pressure, and have been gun-shy to make any sort of mistake down the field.

The balance of taking shots downfield, and playing safe football

“It’s a fine line,” Saleh explained. “Let it rip’ is just trust yourself. Don’t be a hero means knowing enough is enough. Being boring is a whole lot of verbiage. I thought he (Wilson) had a great balance today.”

At 5-8, the likelihood of the Jets making the playoffs is very difficult. Sunday’s victory over the Texans wasn’t about making the playoffs though. It was about showing that this offense could function with competent quarterback play.

With Rodgers, the team is more than capable of doing so. Now, it’s clear the team is more than capable of doing so with another quarterback in this offense.

