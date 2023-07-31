Jets’ offensive line struggles continue, other key takeaways from camp

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK — It may be too early to begin panicking about the New York Jets offensive line, but that doesn’t mean the latest practice instilled any confidence in the group.

Monday’s practice may have gotten off to a hot start for Gang Green’s offense, but pass protection continues to be a key weakness to New York’s first-team offensive line. It didn’t matter if it was Billy Turner at left tackle, Wes Schweitzer at center, or Max Mitchell at right, the first-team offensive line did not have a very good day. Toward the end of practice, they were borderline unwatchable.

It’s fair to remember that the team’s current starters are not guaranteed to look that way once the regular season begins. Duane Brown is still on the PUP list, Connor McGovern is expected to start at center, and Mekhi Becton is taking positive strides in his development.

Still, depth is very important to any group and it may be a problem that the Jets will need to face again in 2023.

We have more takeaways from Monday’s practice here:

Mekhi Becton impresses

I came away impressed with Becton’s work on Monday. It was the second-straight day he participated throughout the entire practice without any knee flare-ups and he even looked good on the field at times. It’s not much to say, but today was easily the best day of camp he has had in a very long time.

He continues to improve against speed rushers, although it’s still his biggest weakness, and he was stout in the run. If he can show he’s capable of playing a full football game on Thursday, don’t be surprised if he starts working with the first team eventually.

Tony Adams continues to excel

Adams has been a consistent winner throughout offseason workouts and camp has shown he can be a legitimate starter on this elite defense. On Monday, an errant Rodgers throw was skyed by Adams for the interception which had the entire defense fired up.

Adams has been excellent in coverage and has very good ball skills. The Jets may have brought in Adrian Amos to help with the depth at safety, but it’s clear that Adams isn’t losing the free safety job anytime soon.

Bam Knight outperforms Michael Carter

Another practice, another solid day for Zonovan Knight. The undrafted running back out of NC State has been the most consistent runner in camp so far and he’s outplayed the current starter, Michael Carter. It’s significant because even with Breece Hall recovering if the Jets bring in Dalvin Cook, one of those two will be on the chopping bark.

As of right now, it appears that the Jets would be keeping Knight over Carter.

Jets remain patient with rookies

When New York drafted Will McDonald IV and Joe Tippmann, the belief was that the team would be patient with putting them both on the field thanks to the overall depth of their positions. Through two weeks of camp, we have seen just how patient the team is willing to be.

While McDonald has been able to show brilliant flashes at times, the overall depth at edge rusher means he won’t be playing a lot in his rookie year. Tippmann on the other hand hasn’t even gotten off the third team yet and it doesn’t look like it’s going to change anytime soon.

“It’s an ongoing battle. We’ll see. He has to earn it but we have to see if he can hold up in there,” Saleh said of the rookie center.

Saleh recognized that he would like to have a decision on who would start at center following joint practices with the Panthers next week.

Allen Lazard defends Nathaniel Hackett

Much has been made over the last few weeks about Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching job in Denver being “one of the worst” by now-Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh both defended the Jets’ offensive coordinator from those comments and now wide receiver Allen Lazard joined in Monday.

“I think what Aaron said spoke for everyone here. At the end of the day, everyone is entitled to their own opinions,” Lazard said after practice.

The former Packers’ wide receiver later went on to compliment the leadership style of Hackett and the way he conducts meetings. Lazard signed with the Jets back in the offseason and has already established himself as a veteran presence in the offensive locker room that could also help in the passing game while Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson make their way back from injuries/illnesses.

