Jets to play frustrated receiver Elijah Moore in the slot

The Jets will look to get disgruntled receiver Elijah Moore better involved in the offense by playing him in the slot position, which should come more naturally to the 22-year-old pass catcher.

“We’re trying to find him more opportunities in the slot,” said head coach Robert Saleh.

“We’re trying to find ways to utilize all his strengths,” he added. “Because we’ve been playing him outside for the most part.”

Moore has been frustrated with his role in the Gang Green offense all season, and requested a trade after the team’s Week 6 win over the Green Bay Packers, when he was not targeted on a single pass.

He then recorded no catches in Week 8 after missing a game, and was a non-factor last week against the Buffalo Bills, despite being present for 27 snaps.

The team let the trade deadline go by without moving the receiver, so he will remain with Gang Green through the end of the year.

Moore committed to playing as hard as he could for New York, while admitting that he has been frustrated at times.

“I’m definitely human and I have my moments, but it’s a new day,” he said. “I feel good. I try to reset my mind every time I go home, and I go to the things I believe in.”

Still, after being asked about the chemistry he has built with quarterback Zach Wilson, he lashed out, and noted his lack of usage.

“I don’t know. I couldn’t even tell you. I don’t get the ball,” he said.

On the season, Moore, who came to the Jets as a second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has recorded 16 receptions on 30 passes for 203 yards and no touchdowns.

Rookie Garrett Wilson leads the team in receiving yards with 521, while Corey Davis has recorded 351 and tight end Tyler Conklin has 316.

Now, the Jets will look to activate him more in the slot position, allowing him to show his skill set as a quick-play receiver on slat routes and screen passes.

So far this year, he’s only lined up in the slot on around a fourth of his snaps.

“Elijah is a great football player. He is gonna be a big reason why we win here for a very long time. Obviously, it’s on the coaches to find ways to get him the ball,” Saleh said. “We’re trying to find ways to utilize all his skills.”

