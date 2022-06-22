Jets rookie ‘Sauce’ Gardner buys mom brand new car

Jets rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner bought his mother a brand new Mercedes, crediting her with his personal success.

“Ma, I appreciate you for raising a great man,” he tweeted. “And thank you God for allowing me to make this happen. Love you both.”

Gardner, who came to Gang Green as the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from the University of Cincinnati, signed a rookie contract worth $38.7 million in May, along with a $25.3 million signing bonus.

The 21-year-old cornerback, who grew up in Detroit, said after the draft that he would use his new found millions to allow his mother to retire.

“That was just a blessing, because I always told her growing up: ‘You ain’t gonna have to work anymore,’” he said.

Gardner became the 2nd cornerback off the board in the draft, behind Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU. He’s been widely hailed as an elite prospect who will be a massive boon to the Jets, after they gave up 6,760 yards last season — the most in the entire NFL.

Throughout 33 games of college career, Gardner never surrendered a touchdown to a receiver he was guarding.

The cornerback got his nickname at the age of 6, when his youth league coach lovingly called him “A1 Sauce Sweet Feet Gardner” due to his abilities on the field, and that name was later shortened simply to “Sauce.”