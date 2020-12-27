Jets shock Browns, come up with second-straight upset | amNewYork

Quantcast
Jets

Jets shock Browns, come up with second-straight upset

Jets Browns
New York Jets defensive end Nathan Shepherd (97) celebrates a sack on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the half at MetLife Stadium.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

They can’t do anything right, even if it’s losing a football game — which is much easier to do than winning one.

The New York Jets came up with a second-straight mammoth upset victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Cleveland Browns 23-16, improving their record to 2-13 on the season.

With another win, the Jets’ hopes of getting the No. 1 pick and with it, star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, are all but dead after the Jacksonville Jaguars were defeated by the Chicago Bears to drop to 1-14 on the season.

The Jets’ win was headlined by a monster day from wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who recorded a receiving and passing touchdown.

Down 3-0 in the first quarter, Crowder took a reverse pitch and delivered a dime of a pass to Braxton Berrios down the right sideline for a 43-yard score.

After a Baker Mayfield fumble deep in Browns territory set up a Sam Darnold 11-yard touchdown pass to Chris Herndon for the only scoring of the second quarter, Crowder put the Jets up 17 early in the third with a 30-yard touchdown catch.

The Browns, who were without their top-four receivers due to COVID-19, finally found a rebuttal late in the third quarter and into the fourth as they reeled off a pair of touchdowns on consecutive drives, but a missed extra point from Cody Parkey following a Kareem Hunt four-yard touchdown to make it a one-possession game kept the Jets advantage at four rather than just a field goal with 12 minutes to go.

Mayfield was stripped again for a second time inside five minutes to go in the game — giving the Jets a golden opportunity to close out the game — but they could only manage a field goal, making it a seven-point game.

The ensuing kick-off was booted out of bounds by Sam Ficken, awarding Cleveland possession at their own 40-yard-line with 2:52 remaining.

Advancing the ball down to the Jets’ 15-yard-line, the Browns went for it on a 4th-&-1, but Mayfield fumbled for a third time short of the marker with 1:31 to go. Because it was inside two minutes, the fumble could not be advanced, canceling out Hunt’s recovery that would have given Cleveland a first down and life for the tying score.

The loss drops the Browns to 10-5 on the season, which put their playoff hopes in jeopardy after the Baltimore Ravens pulled even with them in the AFC North with a victory over the Giants. They currently hold the final AFC postseason spot as their wait to break a 17-year playoff drought has to wait for at least another week.

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

