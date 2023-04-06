Jets agree to terms with DT, Quinton Jefferson: ready to “take over division” in 2023

The New York Jets are still looking to lock up their stalwart defensive tackle for the long term but that doesn’t mean the rest of the dept chart will be ignored.

Late Friday afternoon the team announced that they had agreed to terms on a free-agent contract with defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. Jefferson has played seven years since being drafted by Seattle in fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Contract details have not been made official at this time.

Last season, the 30-year-old enjoyed a breakout season where he totaled a career-high in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (6). Jefferson played sparingly for the Seahawks in 2022 – starting in just three games, but made his presence known when he was on the field. He ranked ninth among interior defensive linemen in quarterback hurries and was 14th in pressures.

“It is a great opportunity to showcase my skillset and to get back into a defense that has an attacking front. I think the sky is the limit with that group. I think we are about to take over the division” Jefferson told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

The Jets had a need at defensive tackle opposite Quinnen Williams when both Sheldon Rankins and Nate Shepherd left during the onset of free agency.

Jefferson was previously released by Seattle during the 2023 offseason and should have a chance to compete for a starting position opposite a finalist for the defensive player of the year award.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com