Jets sign former Packers star and Aaron Rodgers friend, Randall Cobb to 1-year deal

Turns out the New York Jets aren’t done bringing in talent that Aaron Rodgers is familiar with.

New York agreed to a one-year deal with former Packers slot receiver Randall Cobb according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cobb, 32, is the latest former Green Bay Packer to sign a deal with the Jets since the start of the 2023 offseason. Allen Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million deal back in March, and swing tackle Billy Turner signed a one-year deal after playing with Nathaniel Hackett in Denver.

The relationship between Cobb and Rodgers has been consistent since the receiver was drafted in the second round of the 2011 draft out of Kentucky. In 10 years with the Packers, Cobb has caught over 500 passes for 6,300 yards and 47 touchdowns. He has made one pro-bowl during his career in Wisconsin.

Cobb joining a Jets receiving core that has gone through some serious changes over the last few months. Joining Lazard and reigning offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson, Cobb is expected to compete with the likes of Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, and Denzel Mims for playing time.

The Jets have looked to make Aaron Rodgers as happy as they can possibly make a quarterback since the trade was made to bring the future Hal-of-Fame quarterback here.

New York’s latest move now brings a familiar face back to Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett’s scheme.

