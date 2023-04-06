Jets agree to terms on 1-year deal with former Aaron Rodgers backup, Tim Boyle

The New York Jets have agreed to terms with a former Green Bay Packer – it’s just not the one everyone has been waiting for.

While talks between Green Bay and New York have continued for the services of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets agreed to terms with his one-time backup, Tim Boyle. The former undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky signed a one-year deal to reunite with Rodgers and newly hired Jets offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.

In four seasons as an NFL backup, Boyle is 0-3 as a starter while completing 62% of his passes and owning a touchdown to interception ratio of 3:8. While his career has spanned from Detroit and Chicago, he spent his first two seasons in Green Bay backing up Rodgers as the latter won back-to-back MVP’s.

Since the end of the 2022-23 season, the Jets have consistently said they want three quarterbacks on the active roster. Boyle and former second-overall pick Zach Wilson are expected to back up Rodgers once a trade has been completed with the Packers.

Boyle’s entrance into the organization means that Hackett will have a quarterback who understands what type of offense he wants to run if Rodgers decides to sit out OTA’s citing his age (39). The former Super Bowl MVP has not announced his plans for off-season team activities at this current time.

New York signing Tim Boyle is another sign that Gang Green is doing everything possible to make Aaron Rodgers comfortable.

At least when a trade becomes official for the future Hall-of-Famer.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com