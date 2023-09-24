BREAKING: Jets unveil New Starting O-Line Ahead of Week 3 Battle vs. Patriots

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

EAST RUTHERFORD — The New York Jets may be without a key member of the offensive line but they’ve shifted the group to limit the concerns heading into gameday.

Duane Brown’s hip injury has left the 38-year-old tackle on IR and off the 53-man roster for the next four weeks. In his place, the Jets are going to try and find a way to fill his role and stay productive as an entire offensive line.

Just a couple hours ahead of Gang Green’s Week 3 contest against the New England Patriots we have official word on the changes the group has made to this point as first reported by Connor Hughes. Here’s how the group looks during warmups (and presumably during kickoff).

LT – Mekhi Becton

LG – Laken Tomlinson

C – Connor McGovern

RG – Joe Tippmann

RT – Alijah Vera-Tucker

Notes

The stalwarts are the same. Laken Tomlinson and Connor McGovern are the two players not moving along the group to this point. Both have had mediocre results to start the season, but both offer a veteran presence ahead of a key game in poor weather.

An underrated point here is that backup offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer suffered a concussion in Thursday’s practice and is inactive for today’s contest. Without him, the Jets’ depth along the interior is very bare. Just Chris Glaser is the interior backup today.

While head coach Robert Saleh initially called the potential move “irresponsible” Mekhi Becton will get the start at left tackle as well as Alijah Vera-Tucker to tackle. AVT has experience at tackle from last season.

Joe Tippmann will make his first NFL start at right guard today. He had experience play guard during the preseason and training camp.

