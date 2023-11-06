Jets vs. Chargers Week 9 Inactive List: Randall Cobb, Carl Lawson surprise healthy scratches

New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is tackled by the New England Patriots inside the 10-yard line during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD — Monday Night’s marquee matchup featuring the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers is just a couple of hours away.

With both teams dealing with several key injuries on their own, New York and Los Angeles needed to make several important decisions with their inactive list before kickoff.

Both lists are now out – let’s break down the latest news coming from both the Jets and Chargers inactive list.

Jets Inactives

RB – Israel Abanikanda

WR – Jason Brownlee

WR – Randall Cobb

DE – Carl Lawson

OL – Dennis Kelly

DB – Jarrick Bernard-Converse

LB – Chaz Surratt

Notes:

While Jets general manager Joe Douglas defended Carl Lawson’s lack of an impact so far this season, the executive believed there was still a spot on the field for the former Bengal. Unfortunately for Sunday, that spot isn’t going to be there with Tanzel Smart getting the nod inside over him.

Randall Cobb is a surprise healthy scratch with the lack of consistency the Jets have had at the receiver position. While New York did not find a deal to be made for a receiver at the trade deadline last week, that means they will rely on undrafted rookies like Xavier Gipson and Malik Turner.

Rodger Saffold was not called up ahead of the game so Dennis Kelly is the odd man out along the line. Xavier Newman was called up before kickoff and will be the backup along the interior vs. the Chargers.

Both Adrian Amos and Allen Lazard were late additions to the injury report on Saturday but both players are active and will play on Monday night for Gang Green.

Chargers Inactives

RB – Isaiah Spiller

DB – Jaylinn Hawkins

RB – Elijah Dotson

OL – Zack Bailey

DL – Scott Matlock

Notes:

Joshua Palmer was a late addition to the team’s IR. Quentin Johnston, the team’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft, will expect to have a bigger role in the offense against a dynamic Jets secondary.

Los Angeles has a logjam at running back with Austin Ekeler as their lead back. Both Dotson and Spiller are solid young prospects, they are both healthy scratches ahead of Monday’s contest.

