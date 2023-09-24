Jets vs. Patriots Week 3 Inactive List: Can Gang Green exploit rival’s decimated secondary?

New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda (25) and teammates celebrate a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

EAST RUTHERFORD — We’re under two hours away from the start of Week 3 between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots.

As always the inactive lists have been made, and there aren’t many surprises on either side. New England has gotten healthier on the O-Line, although are dealing with some injuries in the secondary. For the Jets, they have revamped the offensive line with a key injury to Duane Brown.

We have the full list here.

New York Jets Inactives

RB Israel Abanikanda

WR Jason Brownlee

OL Wes Schweitzer

LB Zaire Barnes

CB Bryce Hall

S Tony Adams

Notes:

Unlike last week, first-round rookie Will McDonald IV is active and expected to play today for the Jets. This will be his second week on the field after a strong week of practice.

Tony Adams (hamstring) and Wes Schweitzer (concussion) have injuries that have left them out for Sunday’s contest. New York is expected to have more playing time for Adrian Amos and Ashtyn Davis as a result.

With Bryce Hall as a healthy inactive, the Jets will play five cornerbacks. Justin Hardee, special teams ace, and Brandin Echols will be the immediate backups.

New England Patriots Inactives

QB Will Grier (3rd QB)

WR Kayshon Boutte

OT Sidy Sow

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

CB Jonathan Jones

Notes:

New England is decimated at corner with Jones the latest player to be moved to the injury report. In his place, Christian Gonzalez is considered the team’s top cornerback with Shaun Wade and Jalen Mills considered to be the immediate backups on the other side.

Bill Belichick’s offensive line has been decimated over the last few weeks but starting guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu are back on the field Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots are expected to have Bailey Zappe be the immediate backup to Mac Jones.

