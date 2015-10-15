Jets vs. Redskins: 3 keys for Gang Green

A quarter of the way through the season, the Jets certainly look like contenders. Fresh off a bye week, preceded …

A quarter of the way through the season, the Jets certainly look like contenders. Fresh off a bye week, preceded by a convincing 27-14 victory over the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins in London, Gang Green will host the Redskins.

While Washington (2-3) isn’t a total pushover, the Jets (3-1) will have to avoid looking past their NFC East foes to next weekend’s trip to New England to face the unbeaten Patriots.

Here’s a look at how the Jets can take care of business against the Redskins on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Marshall law

Brandon Marshall has been a terror for opposing cornerbacks this season. He’s one of just four receivers to average triple-digit receiving yards per game, and he’s found the end zone twice. Washington’s defense has been solid against the pass this season, but not spectacular. Marshall, as well as teammate Eric Decker, will be counted on to lead the Jets’ offense.

Ivory’s time

Marshall praised teammate Chris Ivory as an elite running back. If that’s true, he should get the chance to look pretty good against a vulnerable Redskins rushing defense that has allowed 4.4 yards per carry this season. Ivory is tied for the league lead in rushing yards per game at 104.7. He might be in for a monster week, especially if the Jets lead comfortably in the fourth quarter.

Get familiar with Cousins

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has been an accurate passer this season (68.1% completion rate) in part because he’s only been sacked six times over five games. That hasn’t stopped him from throwing six interceptions, though. If the Jets’ pass rush can make Cousins uncomfortable — and they should be able to do so — the Skins passer could be forced into throwing more picks than usual.