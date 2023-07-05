Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero suspended for 2023 season for violating MLB domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse policy

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Yankees’ Jimmy Cordero pitches during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that it has suspended New York Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the 2023 season for violating its domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, effective immediately.

The specifics of Cordero’s actions are unknown at this time.

“The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero,” the Yankees released in a statement. “There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards, and enforcement of MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.”

The 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension, which holds him out for the final 76 of the Yankees’ regular season and any additional postseason games.

He was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA across 30 relief appearances and one start.

Fellow Yankees pitcher Domingo German was suspended for 81 games through the 2019 and 2020 seasons for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

Cordero will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the joint policy board.

