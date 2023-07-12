Josh Knoth becomes first Long Island prospect since 1971 to be taken in MLB Draft 1st round

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Long Island’s Josh Knoth was selected with the 33rd pick by the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday.

The right-handed pitcher from Patchogue Medford HS is the first Long Island native to be drafted in the first round since 1971. The 17-year-old is already recording fastball speeds into the upper 90s. His best pitch – a 3,000 PRM power curveball – is one of three he has in his arsenal along with a slider and fastball.

“I still can’t even put it into words how excited me and my family are about it,” Knoth said. (h/t NBC)

As his name was called on Sunday night, he embraced his parents, surrounded by family and friends.

“I went to pick up the phone and my phone dropped,” Knoth continued. “It wasn’t working so [the Brewers] had to call my mom.”

His mom, Debbie, picked up the phone and heard the words on the other line: “Brewers, 33, that’s where we’re going get ready.” (h/t Channel 12 News).

Projected as the No.98 draft prospect by MLB.com, Knoth was taken more than 60 spots earlier by the Brewers after attracting attention from scouts throughout his high school career — one that included two perfect games and two Carl Yastrzemski Awards as Suffolk County’s Most Outstanding Player. He was just the third player ever to win the award twice.

The 6-foor-1 senior attended the same high school as Chicago Cubs pitcher and 2023 All-Star Marcus Stroman and had originally committed to Ole Miss in September of 2022. He will now enter his professional career as the No.1 ranked high school senior in New York before heading to the minors to begin his development.

As he turns 18 in August, he’ll be adjusting to life as a Brewer under the watchful eyes of his new organization. His first dream to get drafted has come true, now he wants to make it to the majors.

The Brewers also selected third baseman Brock Wilken from Wake Forest as the 18th overall pick. In the second round, they selected Mike Boeve, third baseman from Nebraska-Omaha as the 54th pick.

