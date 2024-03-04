Juan Soto making an immediate impact at Yankees spring training

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Wins and losses don’t matter this time of year for the New York Yankees, but what matters is how the best of the best are shaping up for when the real games are played. No one has been better so far than Juan Soto ahead of his debut campaign in the Bronx.

Across his first four games in Pinstripes, Soto leads the Yankees in home runs (3), RBI (7), and total bases (17). With six hits in nine at-bats, the 25-year-old has showcased the kind of offensive prowess Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone dreamed about pairing with Aaron Judge in 2024.

Soto has even caught the attention of his teammates with his blazing start.

“I knew I would enjoy watching him, but like, I love watching him,” Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said.

The high praise from the reigning Cy Young Award winner seems to be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the impact the three-time All-Star has made.

The offseason acquisition from the San Diego Padres signified a definitive push to make the Yankees contenders once again after falling short of the playoffs last year. Adding offensive firepower after bats fell quiet without Judge seemed like the bare minimum for New York to keep their heads above the water in an uber-competitive AL East. With getting as big of a bat as Soto, things are looking up.

“He’s a consummate pro as well. He’s just so talented,” Cole said during an interview with YES Network, “He can really place the ball wherever he wants on the field.”

While spring training is by no means any indication as to how the season will go, the excitement and anticipation around this Yankees team is already building.

“He’s fun to watch, man,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He has that feeling he is going to kill every pitch he swings at.”

The arrival of Soto seems to have reinvigorated the entire Yankees roster. Boone even indicated how the presence of Soto impacts the team’s approach at the plate.

“We’re getting back a little bit of that culture of grinding pitchers down and guys taking pride in that,” Boone said. “And Juan kind of embodies that.”

So while the numbers for Soto may not be as torrid come regular-season time, his impact in spring training can be recognized by the intangibles he has brought to the clubhouse. The high praise from teammates and coaches alike will go far beyond any spring training home run as the Bronx Bombers look to return to their winning ways this season.

